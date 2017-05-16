Baby tests positive for meth, mom charged say Oconee Co. deputies

WALLHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A newborn tested positive for meth and amphetamine and the mom has been charged, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Julianna Elizabeth Sims, 27, of Lucas St. is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Deputies say DSS contacted them after the child tested positive on drug screens.

Sims tested positive for cannabinoids while she was pregnant in the third trimester. She tested positive for meth and amphetamine one month after she gave birth, say deputies.

She is still in jail as off Tuesday morning on a $10,000 surety bond.

