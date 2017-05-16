Cullen & Stokes Suffer Season Ending Injuries

Columbia, S.C. (USC SID) –

South Carolina sophomore catcher Chris Cullen will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove torn cartilage in the left knee.

Cullen played in 34 games with 31 starts and hit .276 (29-for-105) for the season with five homers, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He owned a .377 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging mark. Cullen hit for a .273 average (15-for-55) in league play.

South Carolina junior infielder Madison Stokes is out with a broken right wrist after being hit by a pitch in last Saturday’s game at Missouri. 100 percent recovery is expected in six to eight weeks.

Stokes has started 47 games at shortstop is batting .224 (37-for-165) for the season with 18 runs scored, 10 doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs on the year.