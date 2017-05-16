Delta to test face-recognition baggage check system

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta. The thunder storm hit Wednesday, April 5, 2017, but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware.com says Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WSPA) — Delta is testing a face-scanning kiosks that would check your bags. The system will use facial recognition technology that would match your identity to your passport photo.

Here’s how it works: You tag your own bags, pay the fee and then drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

Passengers without passports would still be able to check their own bags but would need an agent to confirm their identities.

Delta says the system would allow them to check-in twice as many passengers per hour. The airline is test four of the machines this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

