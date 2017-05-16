Delta to test face-recognition baggage check system

(WSPA) — Delta is testing a face-scanning kiosks that would check your bags. The system will use facial recognition technology that would match your identity to your passport photo.

Here’s how it works: You tag your own bags, pay the fee and then drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

Passengers without passports would still be able to check their own bags but would need an agent to confirm their identities.

Delta says the system would allow them to check-in twice as many passengers per hour. The airline is test four of the machines this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.