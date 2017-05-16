Free swim lessons for rising 3rd – 5th graders in Greenville

By Published:
kid swimming
FILE

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting the Kiwanis Red Cross Learn to Swim program.

The program will offer free swim lessons for rising 3rd through 5th graders who cannot swim.

The is a series of eight lessons that teach water safety and basic swim techniques.

WHEN

Monday, June 5th.

Students must complete all eight, 45-minute sessions to finish the course.

Classes will take place Monday through Thursday and are offered at 9 AM and 7:30 PM.

WHERE

The Salvation Army Kroc Aquatics Center,
424 Westfield Street
Greenville, SC.

You can call The Salvation Army Kroc Center at (864)527-5948 for more information

