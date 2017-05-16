Group hands out free shoes, socks to Spartanburg students

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Students at an Upstate school have new shoes thanks to a big giveaway.

Samaritan’s Feet International handed out more than 600 pairs of shoes and socks to students at Cleveland Academy of Leadership in Spartanburg.

The event is a partnership with Upward Sports Nation based in Spartanburg.

The group will also be visiting a school in Clinton Friday to hand out more free shoes.

