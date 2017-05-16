Long range transportation plan input meetings

GPATS Horizon 2040
Long range transportation plan
The Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study has developed a draft long-range transportation plan recommendations, and we need your input!
Sub-regional meetings round 2
Drop in format Pick the location nearest to you and come give your input!
Easley
City Hall, Old Council Chambers
205 N. !st St. Easley SC 29640
Monday, May 15, 2017 from 4-7pm
Greenville
Greenville County Square Suite 400
301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4-7pm
Fountain Inn
Fountain Inn Activities Center: Gym
601 Fairview Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 4-7pm
Clemson
Clemson City Hall: Council Chambers
1250 Tiger Blvd. #1, Clemson, SC 29631
Tuesday, May 23, from 4-7pm
Williamston
Lander Memorial Regional Library
925 Greenville Drive, Williamston, sC 29697
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 4-7pm
Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest Fire Station: community room
155 Trailblazer Dr., Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 4-7pm
Mauldin
Mauldin Cultural Center
101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, SC 29662
Monday, June 5, 2017 from 4-7pm
Greer
Greer City Hall: Upstairs Event Hall
301 E. Poinsett Street, Greer, sC 29651
Tuesday, June 6 from 4-7pm
Eastside
Oakview Elementary School: cafeteria
515 Godfrey Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681
Thursday, June 8 from 4-7pm