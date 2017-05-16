Long range transportation plan input meetings

GPATS Horizon 2040

Long range transportation plan

The Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study has developed a draft long-range transportation plan recommendations, and we need your input!

Sub-regional meetings round 2

Drop in format Pick the location nearest to you and come give your input!

Easley

City Hall, Old Council Chambers

205 N. !st St. Easley SC 29640

Monday, May 15, 2017 from 4-7pm

Greenville

Greenville County Square Suite 400

301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4-7pm

Fountain Inn

Fountain Inn Activities Center: Gym

601 Fairview Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 4-7pm

Clemson

Clemson City Hall: Council Chambers

1250 Tiger Blvd. #1, Clemson, SC 29631

Tuesday, May 23, from 4-7pm

Williamston

Lander Memorial Regional Library

925 Greenville Drive, Williamston, sC 29697

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 4-7pm

Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest Fire Station: community room

155 Trailblazer Dr., Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 4-7pm

Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center

101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, SC 29662

Monday, June 5, 2017 from 4-7pm

Greer

Greer City Hall: Upstairs Event Hall

301 E. Poinsett Street, Greer, sC 29651

Tuesday, June 6 from 4-7pm

Eastside

Oakview Elementary School: cafeteria

515 Godfrey Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Thursday, June 8 from 4-7pm