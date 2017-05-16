Long-term transportation plans revealed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study, GPATS, held one of several transportation meetings at Greenville County Square Tuesday evening.

The meeting was a follow up to public hearings GPATS held in the Fall for their Horizon 2040 project.

“We got all the public coming out first saying here’s our needs first, then we validated that with the hard data, and now we’re coming back out again to say how are we doing,” said Keith Brockington, the Greenville County Transportation Planning Manager.

Brockington says they had 33,000 points of data that his team collected. He says they looked at roads from “Clemson to Greer, Fountain Inn to Travelers Rest and everything in between.”

He says the data they drafted in their long-range transportation plan pointed out problem areas like Wade Hampton Boulevard.

“People pulling in and out of there, using it as a merging lane instead of as a turning lane which they shouldn’t do, that causes a lot of safety problems,” Brockington said.

People who attended the meeting were able to give their input of work they’d still like to see done.

“They have the corridors identified, but what we need though is the protected bike lakes, putting stripes on the pavement isn’t enough,” said avid biker, Tim Habbard.

Most people at the meeting said their highest priority was improving public transportation.

“How do I get from point A to point B at 12 o’clock at night on a swing shift,” said Ronald A. Smith, who used public transportation solely for two years.

Currently, Greenlink stops operating early in the evening. People say they want to see hours and routes extended.

Project managers say it could take decades before any of these implementations are completed.

There will be seven more meetings. The next one will be Thursday at the Fountain Inn Activities Center at 4 PM.