Man get 25 years for child sex crime in Oconee Co.

WAHALLA, SC (WSPA) – An Oconee Co. jury only took 30 minutes to convict and man on child sex charges, according to Solicitor David Wagner.

Jaimie Sabio Obregon, 71, of Seneca, SC of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

He sentenced Obregon to 25 years for each of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree and 20 years for each of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree.

The solicitor says all sentences are to be served concurrently.

Obregon will be required to register as a sex offender. T

THE CRIME

The solicitor says the incident happened in April of 2014, t

An eleven-year-old girl said Obregon sexually abused her several times over the course of a year when the defendant was babysitting her.

Solicitor David Wagner stated, “The crimes this defendant committed are among the most heinous acts that our society sees today. This sentence ensures that the defendant will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.”