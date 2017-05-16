Man left heroin, machete in plain sight during traffic stop, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies made on Monday, according to authorities.

Collin Lee Johnson, 22, of the 100 block of Delia Trail, faces one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop on Corporate Drive on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson, who was stopped for a moving violation, was asked to step out of his vehicle. It was then that officers noticed heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a machete in plain view on the car’s seat.

Johnson was then arrested and placed into Wayne County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

