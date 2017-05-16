Man possibly overdosed at red light say Spartanburg Police

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man possibly overdosed at a red light, according to a report from Spartanburg Police.

They say it happened at Cedar Springs Rd. at Southport Rd. on 5/15 around 1:30 p.m.

The got a call of a man down in a vehicle at a red light.

By the time police got there he was in the back of an ambulance.

The man was identified as Brent Blanchard.

The report says he was given Narcan due to his constricted pupils and opiate ingestion signs.

The officer says Blanchard woke up slightly and was rolling his eyes and moving his body.

He was taken to Spartanburg Regional, according to the report.

The officer searched the vehicle and found a small grey plastic bag that contained a small rock-like object inside.

A small syringe was also found in the driver side door pocket beside the bag.

The report says Blanchard was still very incoherent when the officer called the hospital to tell the man he was under arrest for DUI and Driving Under Suspension 3rd.