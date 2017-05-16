Man wearing nothing but mask on NC highway charged say deputies

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — A Franklin County man Nash County deputies said multiple times stood completely nude on the shoulder of U.S. 64 Westbound wearing nothing but a mask has been arrested.

Bobby Marshall, 52, of Louisburg, has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said they received calls on five separate occasions in reference to a man flashing passing motorists as they drove by, but each time the man would flee the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies identified Marshall as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday.

He was being held in lieu of $1,250 bail.