500 marijuana seeds found, 2 arrested say NC deputies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested two people from Fletcher after finding them with some 500 marijuana seeds.

Jordanna Marie Colby, 31, and Jason Howard Humes, 29, are charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were performing a license checkpoint around 1:15 am Tuesday when Colby and Humes approached them while driving a Dodge truck.

The truck was stopped at the intersection of Lytle Mountain Road and Nix Creek Road after deputies say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana.

We’re told 50 packets of marijuana – totaling 500 seeds – were found that led to the arrests. Deputies say they also found cash and drug paraphernalia in the truck.