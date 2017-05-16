PICS: Asheville firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

Published:
Credit: Asheville Fire Department / Twitter

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville firefighters rescued baby turkeys from a storm drain on Tuesday.

Then, the Asheville Fire Department posted the adorable pictures on Twitter.

