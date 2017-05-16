Deadly hit & run in Gaffney, police looking for suspect

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed a man’s life.

Gaffney police say it happened around midnight near the intersection of Broad Street and Peeler Street.

Police say the victim was hit as he walked along the street.

The coroner identified the victim as John Darrell Littlejohn, 60, of 614 Broad Street in Gaffney.

Littlejohn’s body was discovered lying in a driveway on Broad Street by a man waking to work around 5:45 a.m., the coroner said in a news release.

“It appears Mr. Littlejohn was walking on Broad Street around midnight Monday when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop. The victim suffered multiple body trauma and died at the scene,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

Gaffney police asked the driver of the vehicle to come forward in a post on social media.

“If you were the driver of this vehicle, we understand that you may be scared, but it would be in your best interest to come forward now,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact 864-487-6225 or Gaffney Police at 864-489-8115.