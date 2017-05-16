Rep. runoff for Mulvaney’s House seat too close to call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The runoff election for the Republican GOP nomination to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s 5th District is too close to call.

The difference in votes between former lawmaker Ralph Norman and state legislator Tommy Pope on Tuesday night was less than 1 percent, meaning a recount is automatic.

Mulvaney vacated the 5th District seat to become White House budget director.

The runoff was required when voters in the Republican-leaning district gave Norman and Pope roughly equal support while rejecting the flamethrowers and outsiders in a seven-way GOP primary.

Both candidates selectively align with President Donald Trump, supporting his proposed border wall with Mexico as well as favoring his efforts to promote U.S. economic growth by loosening federal regulations.

The winner will go up against Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20.

FINAL VOTE TALLY: U.S. House of Representatives, District 5 – REP

-Ralph Norman (REP) 50.29% 17,755

-Tommy Pope (REP)* 49.71% 17,552

–Voter Turnout:* 7.73 %

