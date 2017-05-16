SC Rep. accused of using campaign donations for personal profit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn is the latest South Carolina legislator charged as part of an investigation into potential Statehouse corruption.

Prosecutor David Pascoe announced Tuesday the state grand jury indicted Quinn on two counts of misconduct in office. The 51-year-old Lexington Republican is accused of using campaign donations for personal profit.

Quinn is the son of veteran Republican strategist Richard Quinn. Both own marketing and consulting firms.

According to the indictments, Rick Quinn paid the firms more than $270,000 from the House Republican Caucus’ accounts while he was majority leader from 1999 to 2004. He’s also accused of accepting nearly $4.6 million from lobbyists through the firms and acting as a lobbyist while in office.

Quinn declined to comment immediately, saying he hadn’t yet read the indictments.

