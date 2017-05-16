Slain teen Makiya Hawkins news conference Tues.

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news conference, Tuesday, to discuss the case surrounding shooting death of a Wade Hampton High School senior.

The conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Makiya Hawkins died Sunday after being shot behind the Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors. She was 17 years old.

Investigators said the person or people responsible were still out there, Monday.

Investigators continued to work on new leads, Monday. Forensic crews took pictures of potential bullet holes in a tennis court netting, while a K-9 team searched the area.

According to Sgt. Ryan Flood, deputies responded to a report of gun fire just after midnight Sunday. Investigators aren’t saying why the teens were there. When deputies arrived, they found Makiya lying on the ground, shot. She died at the hospital later that day.

The coroner says she died from a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.

“It’s very sorrowful to see this happen on a weekly, monthly basis that just seems like it’s happening too often,” Flood said.

Makiya was a senior at Wade Hampton High School. She’s the fourth teen fatally shot in the Upstate in just one month.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are urged to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Check back here for updates from Tuesday’s 1:30 news conference.

.