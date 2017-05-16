STEAM day held at Inman Elementary School

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Inman Elementary School had their second STEAM day on Tuesday.

This event exposed students to large vehicles and machines and showed them how they work.

The purpose behind STEAM is to give students experience with Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math.

The program ties all of these fields together and gives kids an opportunity to learn about and come in contact with things they don’t normally see.

STEAM day is very popular at Inman Elementary, for both students and teachers. They say they’re all very tired when it’s time to go home.

At the end of the event, students were able to design their own vehicle or machine based on what they saw and liked during the STEAM activities.

Rocky Ridge Vineyards, Inman Fire Department, Laurens Electric Cooperative, and the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office attended the event.

“It’s wonderful. It lets you know that what we have worked for as a school together is allowing these students to have more in their lives rather than just sitting in a desk every day,” said assistant principal of Inman Elementary, Christy Papala.

