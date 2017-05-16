Upstate counties could see major benefits from new gas tax

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – For the first time, we’re getting a closer look at how the roads bill passed by state lawmakers will benefit local governments in our area.

Spartanburg and Greenville counties could see a combined $4 million over the next six years to help with road work. This money, would help fix county roads in desperate need of repair.

Fourth Street and Highway Nine in Spartanburg County is one of the main areas the county wants to fix.

Tom Arthur, chairman of the transportation committee, says there are four roads in the county listed as a “top priority” roads.

Now, they may finally have the money…to fix them.

“It’s been a long time coming. I wish it had come three years ago,” he says.

Spartanburg and Greenville counties could see some of the biggest help from the new gas tax. Spartanburg County currently has $24 million over the next six years allotted to fix the roads.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but it takes about $266,000 to do a mile of road,” says Arthur.

Greenville County gets $30 million over the next six years to fix the roads. With the new gas tax, the counties could get an extra $2 million each. Anderson County could see nearly $1.5 million dollars in additional funding from the gas tax.

The money will be phased in over the course of the next six years.