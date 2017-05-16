VIDEO: 4 Bears having fun playing on trampoline

AVON, Connecticut (WFLA) – Question: What do you do if you’re a bear who encounters a trampoline?

Answer: Climb on in and have a bear-y good time!

April Haller of Avon, Connecticut recorded this video of four bears having a great time playing on her trampoline.

She says she is glad it is making so many people smile.

Three of the bears figured out how to enter through the netting.

The fourth stayed outside the netting, but still joined in the fun.

The netting appeared to be very sturdy.

Animal Stories

