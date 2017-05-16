Vigil, funeral services for Makiya Hawkins

A vigil for Makiya Hawkins will be Tuesday night from 6 pm – 8 pm at Rock of Ages Church. They address is 105 Donaldson Road in Greenville,

her funeral will be Saturday, May 20th at 3 pm at the same church.

Hawkins died Sunday after being shot behind the Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors. She was 17 years old.

Sheriff Will Lewis says Hawkins was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting.

“We have no indication at all, no reason to believe, that Makiya was in any way involved with a gang,” said Lewis.

He says there is no reason to believe she was invested in anyone in the shooting – she was just a bystander.