Woman killed, hit by tractor trailer on I-240 in Asheville

By Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – A woman was killed and a passenger is in critical condition after an accident while trying to reach a stalled car on Interstate 240.

Asheville Police say  Elizabeth Halvey, 57, died at Mission Hospital after the accident around noon Monday on Westbound I-240 near Exit 7. Investigators say Halvey was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach the stalled vehicle in the median.

That’s when the vehicle was hit after pulling into the path of a tractor trailer and was struck.

Haley was pronounced dead at 6:20 pm Monday at Mission. A 45-year-old passenger is still in the hospital.

Asheville Police say the accident is still being investigated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s