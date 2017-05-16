Woman killed, hit by tractor trailer on I-240 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – A woman was killed and a passenger is in critical condition after an accident while trying to reach a stalled car on Interstate 240.

Asheville Police say Elizabeth Halvey, 57, died at Mission Hospital after the accident around noon Monday on Westbound I-240 near Exit 7. Investigators say Halvey was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach the stalled vehicle in the median.

That’s when the vehicle was hit after pulling into the path of a tractor trailer and was struck.

Haley was pronounced dead at 6:20 pm Monday at Mission. A 45-year-old passenger is still in the hospital.

Asheville Police say the accident is still being investigated.