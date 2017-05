Woodruff’s ‘Most Wanted’ captured

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Woodruff police say they have captured attempted murder suspect Charles Edward Parks.

We are working to get details on the arrest.

THE INVESTIGATION

Investigators received a tip Monday evening that Parks may be at his home in his Williams Street. But police said he wasn’t there when they entered.

Police say they have been looking for him for months for attempted murder on multiple victims.

On March 22, police say Parks hit his girlfriend several times before shooting at her.

Parks is also accused of attacking a 55-year-old man with a machete on Monday morning. Police say Parks hit the victim in the back of the head with the machete at railroad tracks near Allen Street before pistol whipping the victim.

The victim’s girlfriend, Crystal Gee, said she was with him when he was attacked.

“I’ve never seen that before like that. I’ve never see it happen like that. I thought I was gonna die,” Gee said. “I’m just hoping they get him, really, I’m being honest.”

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.

Parks has been charged with attempted murder, high and aggravated assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Parks is 47 years old. He’s 5 feet 4 inches and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and described as having a stocky build.

