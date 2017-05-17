BMW Pro-Am Charity Golf Tournament Gets Underway

Published:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Golfers and celebrities are set to tee off in the annual BMW Pro-Am Charity Golf Tournament Thursday.

The tournament, which is run and organized by South Carolina Charities, raises money by pairing celebrities with professional golfers.

The tournament will be played on three Greenville area courses, Thornblade Golf and Country Club, The Preserve at Verdae and Furman University Golf Club.

“It’s a chance for the celebs go come out and raise a little money and at the same time, have a chance to live in the shows of the people who did this for a living,” said actor John O’Hurley.

A Clemson a University study found the tournament had an economic impact of $5 million on the Greenville area.

The tournament wraps up May 21.

