Bond denied for Woodruff attempted murder suspect

WSPA Staff Published:
Charles Parks (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One of the area’s “Most Wanted” is behind bars.

Woodruff police apprehended Charles Edward Parks, 47, on Tuesday evening. Police had been searching for Parks for several weeks and warned the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Parks is accused of beating a woman and shooting her in March. Investigators say Parks attacked a man with a machete earlier this week.

Police said in a news release that officers saw Parks in a wooded area on Jones Street and commanded him to exit the woods around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say Parks complied with their commands and was arrested without incident.

A judge denied him bond early Wednesday morning.

Parks is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, as well as two counts each of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a firearm or an ammunition by a violent felon.

