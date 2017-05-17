Burglary suspect told homeowner he was ‘looking for a cup of sugar,’ deputies say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies say they arrested a man wanted in a recent burglary after reaching out to the public to help.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, was charged with second-degree burglary.

The victim, who lives on Sollie Circle, told investigators he found Lambert in his living room Sunday morning when he stayed home from church because of a head cold. When the homeowner asked the intruder what he was doing in his house, Lambert told him “I was just looking for a cup of sugar,” and ran out the door.

The homeowner identified the suspect and told a deputy the suspect lived with his sister nearby on Sollie Circle.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued a request from the public to locate Lambert on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody a day later. “We want to thank the community for assisting us in this case,” said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Sarvis in a press release.

Lambert is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. No bail has been set.

More stories you may like on 7News

VIDEO: Police chase after truck hits golf cart in Greenwood Co. A man is accused of hitting a golf cart with his truck and leading Greenwood County deputies on a chase. Two 14-year-old boys in the cart we…

“Crisis intervention” training soon to be mandatory for all SC law enforcement GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – It will soon be mandatory for all law enforcement officers in South Carolina to take ongoing crisis intervention …

Plant with rotting flesh smell blooms in California Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the “corpse flower,” emits a decaying flesh smell during its once-a-decade bloom.

Westside HS vandalized with graffiti They say it was curse words and the suspect was caught on camera.

Greenville gun range adds high-tech first aid kits An Upstate gun range is taking extra steps to make sure you stay safe when shooting, and to give you the tools you need in case something ba…