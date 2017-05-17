Burglary suspect told homeowner he was ‘looking for a cup of sugar,’ deputies say

Cicero Manuel Lambert

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies say they arrested a man wanted in a recent burglary after reaching out to the public to help.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, was charged with second-degree burglary.

The victim, who lives on Sollie Circle, told investigators he found Lambert in his living room Sunday morning when he stayed home from church because of a head cold. When the homeowner asked the intruder what he was doing in his house, Lambert told him “I was just looking for a cup of sugar,” and ran out the door.

The homeowner identified the suspect and told a deputy the suspect lived with his sister nearby on Sollie Circle.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued a request from the public to locate Lambert on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody a day later. “We want to thank the community for assisting us in this case,” said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Sarvis in a press release.

Lambert is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. No bail has been set.

