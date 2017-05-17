Chick-Fil-A releases new summer BBQ sandwich

ATLANTA (AP) — In a rare move, Chick-Fil-A has announced a change to its menu, with a new barbecue chicken sandwich for the summer.

Chick-Fil-A announced the addition of the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich that will be available at restaurants nationwide between May 15 to August 19.

The sandwich features Chick-fil-A’s signature grilled chicken along with new ingredients, including bacon coated in a brown sugar pepper blend. The sandwich is served on a new Hawaiian style bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a Smokehouse BBQ Sauce crafted specifically for the entrée.

The restaurant chain also announced the addition of the new drink; Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

“The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development. “We hope customers will enjoy the new ingredients and flavor combinations in our Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade all summer long.”

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich has 500 calories and starts at $5.59.

