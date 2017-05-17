Driver dies after flipping, crashing into Greer restaurant

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed after losing control of the truck he was driving and crashing into a restaurant.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 near Berry Mill Road.

A man was headed south in a pick-up truck when troopers say he ran off the highway and hit a ditch and utility pole. The truck flipped and crashed into O’Neal Hot Dog Shoppe.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash. No one else was in the truck.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The coroner’s office said the man died of blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.