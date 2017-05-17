Flipside Alternative Arts Festival

Flipside Alternative Arts Festival


An arts show unlike maybe any you have ever been to before, featuring art where the artists don’t mind it being called unusual. It’s called the “Flipside Alternative Arts Festival” and it is happening on Friday and Saturday at Birds Fly South.

