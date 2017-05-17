Greenville gun range adds high-tech first aid kits

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate gun range is taking extra steps to make sure you stay safe when shooting, and to give you the tools you need if something bad happens.

It’s called the “Mobile Rescue System”, and it’s more than your standard first aid kit. This one comes with professional medical supplies and an app that takes you step by step through any injury scenario.

For the staff here at Sharpshooters Gun Club and Gun Range, adding this supply to their store was a no-brainer.

In December 2016, a women died after she was struck by a bullet at a shooting range in Anderson County. Two other people were hurt at a separate accidental shooting at a Greenville shooting range.

At sharpshooters, general manager Jim Braziel says they’ve seen a couple minor incidents, but thankfully nothing too serious.

“One person got their hand a little bit too close to the head of the barrel, and actually shot the end of his finger off,” Braziel says. “He just wasn’t paying attention. Of course we were able to render first aid to that, and he did fine after that.”

The store is adding the “Mobile Rescue System” to its supply to give their customers some peace of mind. The kit comes equipped with high-end medical equipment, and an app. The app walks you step-by-step through numerous injury situations.

“It takes someone who has very little to maybe no medical experience, and gives them a hands on guide. This is what you do next, this is what you do until the professional medical personnel get on scene,” Braziel says.

Anyone can buy one of these. Sharpshooters is selling the kits to people, and right now they’re the only store in the state of South Carolina with the kits.