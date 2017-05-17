Gun goes missing from Anderson Co. deputy’s vehicle

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A gun went missing from a Anderson Co. deputy’s vehicle, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy said he was working extra duty at TL Hanna High School.

He removed his backup weapon and put it on the dash of the patrol car.

The deputy says he got out and locked the car.

A foul ball from the baseball game hit the back glass and he had to get a spare vehicle.

The deputy didn’t retrieve the backup weapon from the dash, according to the report.

When the deputy went to fleet services 6 days later to pick up the vehicle, the weapon was gone.

The Anderson Co. Sheriff Chad McBride said the deputy mad an honest mistake.

He was reprimanded and has to pay for the gun.

McBride said the deputy should have removed the weapon after the incident at the ball game.

The sheriff said to err on the side of safety and caution, all the of the all living quarters of the inmates were searched and the trustees and employees were interviewed.

He says they conducted polygraphs on the trustees and everyone passed.

McBride says the last thing they want is another gun on the street.