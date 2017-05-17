Happy + Hale now open in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new restaurant that’s all about healthy food opened Wednesday in Greenville.

Happy + Hale is in the new building across from Falls Park next to Lululemon and Jianna.

This is the Raleigh-based restaurant’s first venture across state lines.

Serving up a wide range of salads, smoothies and more, Happy + Hale uses sustainable, fresh produce to create delicious, healthy meals.

Some of their must-try dishes include the ahi tuna poke bowl filled that’s like a sushi roll in a bowl, the happy harissa bowl with a spicy kick of harissa and curry yogurt dressing, and the protein bowl filled with chicken, bacon, veggies and topped with a honey sriracha dressing.

The owners of the restaurant fell in love with Greenville a year after opening their first location in Raleigh.

“Down here by Falls Park and on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, people are outside. They’re active. They wanna be healthy and to provide a quick, convenient option for them is extremely exciting,” said CEO and co-founder Tyler Helikson.

The restaurant opens Wednesday at 11 at 600 W. Main Street in downtown Greenville.