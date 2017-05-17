Help find man who broke in to Greenville school

Published:
East North Street Academy Buglary suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a suspect who broke in to a school in Greenville early Wednesday morning.

According to officers, the man entered the East North Street Academy through a hatch in the roof around 1:45am.

Investigators say a security guard confronted the man who said he was a custodian. The man left the school with a bag. It is not known what was inside the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

