BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Nicholas James Boggs.

He was last seen May 15 at his home on Newfound Road. Sheriff’s deputies say he is between 5’11” and 6’0″ tall and weighs 170-190 pounds.

Boggs was reportedly wearing a black T shirt, Chicago Bulls sweat pants and possibly red, white and blue shoes when last seen.

Please call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office 828.250.6670 or CRIMESTOPPERS with any information.