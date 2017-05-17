Hundreds of homes needed for Upstate foster children

(WSPA) — More than 1,500 children are in foster care here in the Upstate and there are not nearly enough families to provide them homes.

About 730 homes are needed for foster children in the area.

People can learn more about fostering and how to getting started in the process at information sessions hosted by South Carolina Youth Advocate Program.

The program provides foster care and community-based services in South Carolina, including training and support to foster parents. Information sessions will be held in Greenville and Gaffney.

Betsy Manning is with the S.C. Youth Advocate Program. She explained that those considering foster care can learn more about the process and clear up misconceptions.

“I haven’t met a foster parent yet that says I’m just going to stop because it’s hard,” Manning said.

She said the state provides a stipend to assist with fees and costs for children.

An information session will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Greenville Technical College in the Barton Campus Library.

Another information session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Gaffney Visitors Center.

Click or tap here for more details.