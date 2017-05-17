Man got 10-year-old pregnant, police say

UPDATENicholas Deon Thrash has been arrested, Marion police reported.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Thrash was located in the 3700 block of South Selby Street (Marion).

Officers of the Marion Police Department surrounded a residence, announced their presence and took Thrash into custody without incident.

Thrash was arrested based on a Crime Stoppers tip.

He is being held on 10 preliminary counts of child molesting.

Thrash is being held at the Grant County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

MARION, Ind. (WISH) – The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted for 10 counts of child molesting, which involves impregnating a 10-year-old.

According to the Marion Police Department, police are searching for 34-year-old Deon Thrash.

Police say it’s believed that Thrash has left the Marion area.

Thrash is described as a black male, standing 6′ 1″ tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Additionally, as part of this investigation, the mother of the victim, 32-year-old Jennifer Hand was arrested on May 16. She faces two preliminary counts of a neglect of a dependent. She is being held in the Grant County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Thrash’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

