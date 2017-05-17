Man covered in blood admits killing girlfriend, Shirley Temple, police say

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring man is behind bars after police say he admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death on Tuesday.

Authorities found Richard Conway Strickland, 51, “covered almost head-to-toe in blood,” sitting outside his mobile home at 5127 S. Barnum Street before 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Inside the home, they found the body of his girlfriend, Shirley Anne Temple, 51, who detectives say sustained multiple stab wounds from several different knives.

As investigators started working the scene, Strickland confessed to stabbing Temple after he “lost it” during an argument in the couple’s living room.

He told detectives he called his family whenever Temple stopped moving, and asked him to come to the scene so he could tell them goodbye. One of those family members called 911.

Strickland was transported to the hospital to treat several cuts on his hands and was later booked into the Highlands County Jail where he faces first-degree murder charges.

No further details have been released at this time.

