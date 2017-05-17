Man who robbed, beat victim with gun on run, Greenville police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed and beat a man with a gun in Greenville last December.

According to warrants, Tron Deangelo Davis robbed the victim at gunpoint on December 23, 2016 on Sycamore Drive.

Warrants say that Davis pulled a silver revolver on the victim and told him he would “die today.”

The warrants then go on to say that Davis struck the victim several times with the gun before he and another person took hundreds of dollars in cash and merchandise from the victim and left the scene in a light blue Volkswagen Beetle.

Davis is wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Anyone with information on the location of Tron Davis is asked to call their local police department.

Crime

