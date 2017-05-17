Manhunt begins after motorcyclist flees traffic stop, deputies say

By Published:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who jumped off his motorcycle and fled on foot, according to our crew on the scene.

Deputies say they tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation when he jumped and ran, causing a chase to begin.

More than a dozen deputies are on the scene and have set up a perimeter, our crew says.

A helicopter and K-9 officers are also being used in the search.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

