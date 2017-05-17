NC Senator Tillis says “hey everybody, I’m fine” after collapsing at race

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis tweeted that he is all right after he collapsed during a three mile run Wednesday morning in Washington DC.

Tillis was seen on the ground during the run in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city according to The Associated Press. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

In a tweet posted at 8:54 am, Senator Tillis said, “I’m doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes.”

He added a video, “hey everybody. I’m fine. Running about two and a half miles in and got overheated. No CPR, no special measures. They’re just checking me out. See you back on the hill.”

Tillis was competing in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race according to AP.

