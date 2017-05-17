Peace Center looking ahead to future overhaul in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center could look drastically different in the next decade if a new concept comes to reality.

The performing arts center showed off some early concepts for future plans at a city work session.

Renderings presented to the city showed major renovations including a whole new modern look for Graham Plaza with a new box office.

The brick Wyche Pavilion by the river is shown with renovations that would enclose the space with windows.

Tara McNamara, spokeswoman for the Peace Center called the concepts early brainstorming ideas that may or may not come to fruition.

“At this point, there is no master plan in place. When there is, we look forward to sharing our plans with this wonderful community that has so generously supported and patronized the Peace Center for the past 26 years,” she told 7News.

The Peace Center is located on land owned by the city so any changes would have to be reviewed and approved by city officials.

“Home to a thriving six-acre campus in the heart of Greenville, the Peace Center remains dedicated to developing innovative arts programs for the community’s enjoyment, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the organization,” McNamara added. “We’re consistently looking to the future so we may remain relevant to an extraordinary city that continues to transform. To this end the Peace Center is exploring a real estate master plan which includes a variety of projects that may or may not come to fruition in the next 5-15 years. Like any other company developing its strategic direction, brainstorming is a part of the exploration process, and discussion is often best facilitated by renderings. The visuals shared at the work session this week are exactly that – concepts that are being explored.”