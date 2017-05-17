Police looking for driver who almost hit Greenwood house

WSPA Staff Published:
Dalvin Parker is pictured in a booking photo from March 2015. Witnesses tell police he now has dreadlocks (Source: Greenwood Police Department).

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who almost hit a house during an altercation.

Greenwood police got a report that a vehicle hit a house on Reynolds Avenue on Tuesday morning. Officers were on the scene in minutes, but the driver had already left on foot, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.

He said officers found witnesses helping a woman in the back seat of the car who was distressed and injured. The witnesses told police she and the man were in an altercation when the driver ran off the road and almost hit the house, Link said.

He said the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was doing fine on Wednesday morning.

Police say a man almost hit this house on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood during an altercation before he fled the scene. Photo credit: Damian Dominguez/Index-Journal

Police are still searching for the driver who left on foot after the accident. He’s identified as Dalvin Marquise Parker. He’s described as 5-feet-10 inches tall, 150 pounds and witnesses tell police he had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts can call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8405.

