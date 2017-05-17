Police looking for driver who almost hit Greenwood house

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who almost hit a house during an altercation.

Greenwood police got a report that a vehicle hit a house on Reynolds Avenue on Tuesday morning. Officers were on the scene in minutes, but the driver had already left on foot, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.

He said officers found witnesses helping a woman in the back seat of the car who was distressed and injured. The witnesses told police she and the man were in an altercation when the driver ran off the road and almost hit the house, Link said.

He said the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was doing fine on Wednesday morning.

Police are still searching for the driver who left on foot after the accident. He’s identified as Dalvin Marquise Parker. He’s described as 5-feet-10 inches tall, 150 pounds and witnesses tell police he had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts can call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8405.