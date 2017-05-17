Pregnant girl bought, to have sex, cook, clean in NC

MORGANTON, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 12 years after buying a 14-year-old girl from Guatemala.

He pled guilty to statutory rape on Monday May 15.

Pasqual Mendez, 24, was given an active prison term of 12 to 19 years.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Morganton Police responded to a call in May 2016 for an assault.

They found the victim crying in the backyard and she told police Mendez hit her and shoved her down because she did not cook dinner, according to the report.

The district attorney’s office says Mendez alleged the two were married and he had purchased the girl from Guatemala six months earlier.

The girl told investigators that her mother and Mendez arranged the relationship, and she met him for the first time when she arrived at the airport in Charlotte.

She said her life was cooking and cleaning for him and being forced into sexual activity with him every day.

She told investigators she did not want the sexual acts and tried to push away Mendez.

She was pregnant, according to a medical examination.

The victim is in custody of Social Services. They say she has no known family in the area.