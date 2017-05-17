Spartanburg firefighters rescue cats from house fire

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several Spartanburg fire crews responded to a house fire on Broadview Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the front and rear of the home when they arrived on scene.

While battling a fire in the kitchen and living room of the home, firefighters rescued two cats.

They were told there were three cats inside the house but only two were found.

The third cat has not yet been located.

The Spartanburg Fire Department posted pictures of the house and the cats on their Facebook page.

