Thousands of plush toys recalled due to choking hazard

ROANOKE (WSLS) – A choking hazard has prompted the recall of thousands of plush toys sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide.

This recall involves about 25,000 Douglas plush toys in three models including, Oliver the Bear, Chewie the English Bulldog, and Charlotte the Fox.

Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes on the toys detaching or loosening.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the toys away from young children and can contact the company to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.

