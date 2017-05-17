Thousands of plush toys recalled due to choking hazard

WSLS Published:
Credit: WSLS

ROANOKE (WSLS) – A choking hazard has prompted the recall of thousands of plush toys sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide.

This recall involves about 25,000 Douglas plush toys in three models including, Oliver the Bear, Chewie the English Bulldog, and Charlotte the Fox.

Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes on the toys detaching or loosening.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the toys away from young children and can contact the company to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s