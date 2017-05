(WSPA) – Two Cooley Springs-Fingerville students got a surprise Tuesday when their cousin made a visit to the school.

Spartanburg School District 2 says Brady and Carter Gowan are very close to cousin who has been stationed Air Force in Germany for a year.

They say the staff coordinated with the Gowan’s family to make the surprise happen during lunch.

The airman, Taylor Owens is home for 3 weeks before he will return to Germany, according to the school district.