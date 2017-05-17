Wofford College opens new Rosalind Richardson Center For The Arts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford College opened the doors to a brand new center for the arts on Wednesday.

The Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center For The Arts was a gift from Carolina Panthers owner and Wofford alum Jerry Richardson and his wife Rosalind.

The opening of the new building marks the first time Wofford has ever had a building solely dedicated to the arts.

The building is home to a 320 seat theater that includes a full stage, an orchestra pit and a catwalk system.

There’s also a two floor art museum featuring works by Sir Winston Churchill and pieces from the Richardson’s personal collection.

Student’s artwork will also be featured front and center in a gallery you can see from the front of the building.

The stunning work of world famous artist Dale Chihuly hangs from the ceiling inside the building.

Chihuly created two sculptures specifically for this building.

He worked with the Richardsons to create glass sculptures inspired by the fall foliage at Wofford College.

Faculty and students are thrilled about the new addition and call it a game changer for the school.

“We’ve had amazing programs for some time, but now we have facilities that are as amazing as those programs. What it’s going to allow us to do is recruit and retain an increasingly diverse population of students from all over the country who want to come and work with,” said Mark Ferguson, associate professor of theater and the director of the Wofford Theater.

The building is open to the public every afternoon at 1, except for Sunday and Monday.

