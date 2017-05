NEW YORK CITY, NY (WSPA) – If you love taking selfies, there’s a new way to capture yourself in full 3D.

“Doob” is a handful of new companies printing 3D replicas that capture everything down to the wrinkles on your jeans.

The 54 cameras capture every angle. Then images are sent to the factory where they are 3D printed.

The figures range from $95-$695, depending on how big you want it to be.

Learn more here