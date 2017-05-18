Cancer-Stricken HS Senior To Graduate Next Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Southside high student is set to graduate near the top of his class despite being sidelined with a debilitating illness.

Brendon Lee, 18, was diagnosed with leukemia in his freshman year and missed a year of school because of his illness. But even with numerous surgeries and grueling chemotherapy treatments, Lee still managed to keep up with his lessons and excel.

Lee is expected to graduate in the top 10% of his class in June. He says his illness helped him to prepare for what lies ahead.

“It’s definitely given me an idea of what it means to work hard and how you can succeed even if you face adverse circumstances,” he said.

Lee is taking a gap year and has not yet decided on a college, but plans to study public policy and government.