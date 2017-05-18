Catching up with Celebs Chipper Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro, John O’Hurley and More

Dozens of celebrities are in Greenville this weekend to compete in the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament, including World Series Champ and former Braves player Chipper Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro (AKA “Carlton” from Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire) and Seinfeld’s John O’Hurley. Jennifer Martin caught up with many of them as they headed off to make their tee times early Thursday morning.

You can see the celebrities up close by following along with them as they compete on three courses: Thornblade, Furman and the Preserve. For a list of tee times, check BMW’s website. Here are the course rotations:

Furman – Thursday; The Preserve – Friday; Thornblade – Saturday: Josh Beckett (former MLB player); Tim Brando (FOX Sports broadcaster); Andy Buckley (actor, Odd Mom Out); Larry the Cable Guy (comedian); Michael Collins (ESPN golf analyst); John O’ Hurley (actor, Seinfeld); Lisa O’ Hurley (Fashion Designer); Paul O’Neill (former Major League Baseball player); Alfonso Ribeiro (host, America’s Funniest Home Videos); Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

The Preserve – Thursday; Thornblade – Friday; Furman – Saturday: Jonathan Banks (actor, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul); Mark Bryan (Hootie and The Blowfish); Chandler Catanzaro (New York Jets); Carmine Giovinazzo (actor, CSI:NY); Scott Henry (comedian); Chipper Jones (former MLB player); Richard Karn (actor, Home Improvement); Russ Ortiz (former MLB player); Paula Trickey (actress/Pacific Blue); Tim Wakefield (former MLB player); Justin Wheelon (Emmy Award-winning producer)

Thornblade – Thursday; Furman – Friday; The Preserve – Saturday: Kim Alexis (actress/model); Jose Alvarez (former MLB player); Steve Azar (country music artist); Chris Barron (Spin Doctors); Dean Felber (Hootie and The Blowfish); Colt Ford (country music artist); Dan Jansen (Olympian); Preston Pohl (The Voice); Gary Valentine (actor/Kevin Can Wait)

Tickets for the tournament start at $10 with packages going to $80. You can buy them at each course.